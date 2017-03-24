wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Congratulates Angle on HOF Induction, Balor Back on the Road, WM Axxess Dos and Don’ts
– WZ reports that Finn Balor is back on the road with WWE for this weekend’s house shows.
– WWE.com has an article looking at what you should know for WrestleMania Axxess, including Dos and Don’ts for the event. You can read it here.
– Matt Hardy congratulated Kurt Angle on his WWE Hall of Fame induction, posting:
So proud & happy for my amigo @RealKurtAngle for achieving this HONOR. Kurt has overcome & defeated all of life's obstacles.
100% deserved. https://t.co/BDTls2WN01
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 24, 2017