– Jinder Mahal spoke with the Times of India for a new interview. Mahal said that he wants to be WWE Champion the next time the company tours India.

“I know that I will be the WWE champion when the moment comes (touring India) and I want to be in India with my people as champion,” Mahal said. “I want to speak to my people in my language of Punjabi and it is not only me, all the WWE superstars are very excited to come back to India because the fans in India are very passionate and they showed their love and support the last time WWE was in India and the superstars can’t wait to for their next visit to the country.”

– Matt Hardy posted the following to Twitter, making his latest tease of a return of the “Broken” gimmick: