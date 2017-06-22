wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Gives His Thoughts on Kenny Omega, Stock Down

June 22, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s stock closed at $20.21, down $0.17 (0.83%) from the previous closing price.

– Matt Hardy did a Q&A on his Twitter on Thursday. When asked about his thoughts on Kenny Omega, Matt said:

article topics :

Kenny Omega, Matt Hardy, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading