WWE News: Matt Hardy Gives His Thoughts on Kenny Omega, Stock Down
– WWE’s stock closed at $20.21, down $0.17 (0.83%) from the previous closing price.
– Matt Hardy did a Q&A on his Twitter on Thursday. When asked about his thoughts on Kenny Omega, Matt said:
I think he's great. Love his work & personality. Outside of the @WWE's "Alexandria", he's a beacon of hard work & success in this industry. https://t.co/BptC8zR6HZ
