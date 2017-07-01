wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Hints At Unleashing Broken Character Again, Lineup for Next Week’s NXT, Kairi Sane Talks About The Mae Young Classic

July 1, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Matt Hardy posted a photo of himself on Instagram, dropping another hint at unleashing his broken character.

My URGES are actively becoming more difficult to contain.

A post shared by #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@matthardybrand) on

– WWE has posted a new video featuring Kairi Sane talking about competing in the Mae Young Classic.

– Here’s the lineup for next week’s NXT:

* Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno vs. Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain
* NXT Title: Bobby Roode (c) vs Roderick Strong

