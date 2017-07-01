wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Hints At Unleashing Broken Character Again, Lineup for Next Week’s NXT, Kairi Sane Talks About The Mae Young Classic
– Matt Hardy posted a photo of himself on Instagram, dropping another hint at unleashing his broken character.
– WWE has posted a new video featuring Kairi Sane talking about competing in the Mae Young Classic.
– Here’s the lineup for next week’s NXT:
* Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno vs. Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain
* NXT Title: Bobby Roode (c) vs Roderick Strong