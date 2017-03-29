– WWE has set a Smackdown house show for Glens Falls, New York on June 4th. Tickets go on sale next Saturday at the Glens Falls Civic Center box office or at the arena’s official website.

– Matt Hardy and WWE interacted on Twitter regarding a new reference from the company to Hardy’s Broken Universe. The WWE Universe Twitter account posted the following to Twitter for “What a Move Wednesday,” prompting the response from Matt:

– WWE posted video of Shane McMahon dropping a top-rope elbow to Shawn Michaels through the announce table from the April 21st, 2006 episode of Raw: