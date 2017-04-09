– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter today saying that his third time in WWE — this year — will be the charm:

-Debuted in WWE in 1994 -First started full time in 1998 -Second stint, THIS VIDEO, was in 2005 -The third time's the charm in 2017 https://t.co/ZhbMEGr5t1 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 9, 2017

– Hardy also appeared with Jeff at the IWC show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday and brought the Raw Tag Team Championships with them. They thanked WWE for allowing them to attend and Matt did a promo using a toned-down version of his Broken Universe gimmick, including calling Jeff “Brother Nero.” You can see video of it below: