WWE News: Matt Hardy Says Third Time’s the Charm in WWE, Cuts Promo at IWC Show

April 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter today saying that his third time in WWE — this year — will be the charm:

– Hardy also appeared with Jeff at the IWC show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday and brought the Raw Tag Team Championships with them. They thanked WWE for allowing them to attend and Matt did a promo using a toned-down version of his Broken Universe gimmick, including calling Jeff “Brother Nero.” You can see video of it below:

