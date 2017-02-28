– Playing the internet as he loves to do, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to respond to an old post from Bray Wyatt where the latter said “You know where to find us…” Hardy left TNA this week after his contract expired:

I certainly do, Champion of MeekMahan's BLUE Show. At least I can trust my #BrotherNero. https://t.co/x01OE3GU6T — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 1, 2017

– WZ reports that American Alpha, Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Ascension and Breezango in an eight man tag match in the dark match before the Smackdown taping.

– WWE posted the following video with Chad Gable discussing his emotional return to Minnesota for this week’s episode of Smackdown: