– Matt Hardy appears to have confirmed that the Broken Universe is on ice for the time being. The newly-returned WWE star posted to Twitter today suggesting that the gimmick, which as been vaguely referenced several times since the Hardy Boys returned to the company at WrestleMania, has been “contained” by the reception he and Jeff received at WrestleMania.

The sheer NIRVANA of coming home to that DEAFENING ovation at #Wrestlemania seems to have contained my CONDISHTION. If it CAN be contained. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 4, 2017

The Hardys are currently in a legal battle with Anthem Media and Impact Wrestling over the ownership rights of the gimmick. Anthem and Impact claim that the Hardys’ contracts stipulated that anything they created while employed with TNA were the intellectual property of the company, which the Hardys have denied. At least until the legal battle is over, the Broken gimmick is unlikely to see overt references on WWE television.

Matt’s wife Reby Hardy also made reference to the gimmick today, telling a fan that if they want to see the Broken gimmick back they should tell that to WWE:

@michaelteholis2 don't tell me, tell WWE — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 4, 2017

– Here is the trailer for the latest Gabe Sapolsky’s Next Evolution DVD. The Kayfabe Commentaries set will feature current NXT Superstar Roderick Strong: