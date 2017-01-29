wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Riddle Seen at NXT Takeover, Wolfgang Makes Debut
January 29, 2017 | Posted by
– WZ reports that UK star Wolfgang made his NXT debut on Saturday, during a dark match for the taping of Wednesday’s show.
– Matt Riddle was seen on camera at NXT Takeover: San Antonio. You can see Riddle below in the background while the cameras were focused on UK Champion Tyler Bate; Riddle is the one giving the camera a thumbs up just over Bate’s shoulder.
The first-ever @WWEUK Champion @Tyler_Bate is taking it all in at #NXTTakeOver: San Antonio! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/mm5O9mLtQx
