– Matt Riddle appeared on the latest episode of Hitting the Highspots and said his career goal is to retire Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. You can see a clip below, in which he said he knows the goal is lofty but that’s his M.O.

“Even in MMA, I always set outrageous goals,” he said. “But trying to achieve that outrageous goal, you usually achieve a plethora of other goals that are good enough…So, ultimate goal — and this is legit — I want to retire Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.”

– Here is a new video in which NXT stars No Way Jose, Tye Dillinger, Heavy Machinery, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins reveal their favorite moments in Royal Rumble history: