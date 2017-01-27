wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Riddle Wants to Retire Brock Lesnar, NXT Stars’ Favorite Rumble Moments
– Matt Riddle appeared on the latest episode of Hitting the Highspots and said his career goal is to retire Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. You can see a clip below, in which he said he knows the goal is lofty but that’s his M.O.
“Even in MMA, I always set outrageous goals,” he said. “But trying to achieve that outrageous goal, you usually achieve a plethora of other goals that are good enough…So, ultimate goal — and this is legit — I want to retire Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.”
Matt Riddle's @riddletuf7 got some lofty goals BRO! Somebody get @HeymanHustle and his client on the phone. #GrandestStageofthemAll #HSWN pic.twitter.com/2KzywsOVBD
— Highspots Network (@HighspotsWN) January 27, 2017
– Here is a new video in which NXT stars No Way Jose, Tye Dillinger, Heavy Machinery, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins reveal their favorite moments in Royal Rumble history: