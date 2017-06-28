– According to Pwinsider (via wrestlinginc.com), WWE recently filmed new material for future episodes of the Southpaw Regional Wrestling series. Footage was filmed to introduce new characters played by The New Day, Seth Rollins, Rhyno and others.

– Mauro Ranallo posted the following on Twitter, hyping tonight’s edition of NXT, which will feature a Last Woman Standing main event between Nikki Cross and NXT Women’s Champion Asuka…