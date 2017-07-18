wrestling / News
WWE News: Mauro Ranallo Undergoes Sinus Surgery, Carmella on Fatal Five-Way Battleground Match
– Mauro Ranallo posted to Twitter, revealing that he underwent endoscopic sinus surgery yesterday:
I really appreciate the messages of support. A few days of rest and I'll be ready to go! 👊🙏 #endoscopicsinussurgery
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) July 17, 2017
You should see the OTHER guy! #endoscopicsinussurgery pic.twitter.com/uI7VB55b6F
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) July 17, 2017
– Here is a new video with Carmella commenting on the Fatal 5 Way Elimination #1 Contenders Match at Battleground this Sunday. Carmella said that she’s been treated unfairly and that the match is insane to her, as it doesn’t matter who the #1 contender is considering she has a Money in the Bank contract. She says she will make the most fabulous SmackDown Women’s Champion:
Despite the #1Contender match this Sunday at #WWEBattleground, Ms. #MITB @CarmellaWWE vows to be the NEXT #SDLive #WomensChampion! pic.twitter.com/nOC8P0NgAJ
— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2017