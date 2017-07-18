– Mauro Ranallo posted to Twitter, revealing that he underwent endoscopic sinus surgery yesterday:

I really appreciate the messages of support. A few days of rest and I'll be ready to go! 👊🙏 #endoscopicsinussurgery — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) July 17, 2017

– Here is a new video with Carmella commenting on the Fatal 5 Way Elimination #1 Contenders Match at Battleground this Sunday. Carmella said that she’s been treated unfairly and that the match is insane to her, as it doesn’t matter who the #1 contender is considering she has a Money in the Bank contract. She says she will make the most fabulous SmackDown Women’s Champion: