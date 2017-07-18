wrestling / News

WWE News: Mauro Ranallo Undergoes Sinus Surgery, Carmella on Fatal Five-Way Battleground Match

July 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Mauro Ranallo posted to Twitter, revealing that he underwent endoscopic sinus surgery yesterday:

– Here is a new video with Carmella commenting on the Fatal 5 Way Elimination #1 Contenders Match at Battleground this Sunday. Carmella said that she’s been treated unfairly and that the match is insane to her, as it doesn’t matter who the #1 contender is considering she has a Money in the Bank contract. She says she will make the most fabulous SmackDown Women’s Champion:

article topics :

Carmella, Mauro Ranallo, WWE Battleground, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading