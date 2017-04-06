– Saban Films has announced that they have picked up the film rights to WWE Studios’ Armed Response, an action-horror film from the studios’ Erebus Pictures label. The film stars Wesley Snipes, Anne Heche, Dave Annable and Seth Rollins and Rollins are starring in the John Stockwell directed thriller Armed Response from Erebus Pictures, KISS co-founder Gene Simmons and WWE Studios

The movie follows a team of highly trained operatives who find themselves trapped inside an isolated military compound after its AI is suddenly shut down. The crew begins to experience strange and horrific phenomena as they attempt to uncover what killed the previous team.

– Drew McIntyre spoke with the Scottish Sun about his WWE return this past weekend. McIntyre said that he got emotional over the vocal response to his return, saying, “I’ve had some incredible moments but that might have topped them all. The fans know my history and my story the past few years and to hear that response — my mind is absolutely blown.”

– Here is a new video featuring Bayley promoting the Red Nose Day School Challenge: