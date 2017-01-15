wrestling / News

WWE News: Michael Cole Thanks the UK, Triple H Calls Bate “The Future”

January 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
tyler-bate

– Michael Cole posted to Twitter thanking the UK fans and Nigel McGuinness for making his UK Championship experience a great one:

– Triple H also commented on the tournament, praising Tyler Bate who won the championship:

article topics :

Michael Cole, Nigel McGuinness, Triple H, Tyler Bate, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading