WWE News: Michael Cole Thanks the UK, Triple H Calls Bate “The Future”
– Michael Cole posted to Twitter thanking the UK fans and Nigel McGuinness for making his UK Championship experience a great one:
I don't know what to say. Except thank you @McGuinnessNigel and thank you U.K. Fans! What an incredible two days. Overcome with emotion
— Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 15, 2017
Really @tyler_bate is the future. No doubt. Real deal
— Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 15, 2017
– Triple H also commented on the tournament, praising Tyler Bate who won the championship:
At 19 years old, who doesn't think @Tyler_Bate is the future of this industry? Congratulations! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/cPY61ZtOOP
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017
