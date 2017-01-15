– Michael Cole posted to Twitter thanking the UK fans and Nigel McGuinness for making his UK Championship experience a great one:

I don't know what to say. Except thank you @McGuinnessNigel and thank you U.K. Fans! What an incredible two days. Overcome with emotion — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 15, 2017

Really @tyler_bate is the future. No doubt. Real deal — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 15, 2017

– Triple H also commented on the tournament, praising Tyler Bate who won the championship:

At 19 years old, who doesn't think @Tyler_Bate is the future of this industry? Congratulations! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/cPY61ZtOOP — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017