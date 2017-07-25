wrestling / News

WWE News: Michaels Teases Possible Appearance at NXT Shows, Promo For Raw Main Event

July 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is a promo for Monday’s episode of Raw, focusing on the main event of Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat:

– Shawn Miichaels teased that he may be appearing at on the NXT tour this weekend. Michaels responded to a post from Bobby Roode promoting the events, as you can see below:

article topics :

NXT, RAW, Shawn Michaels, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus



Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading