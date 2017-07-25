wrestling / News
WWE News: Michaels Teases Possible Appearance at NXT Shows, Promo For Raw Main Event
July 25, 2017
– Here is a promo for Monday’s episode of Raw, focusing on the main event of Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat:
Witness #SummerSlam #UniversalTitle challengers @BraunStrowman @WWERomanReigns & @SamoaJoe COLLIDE on #RAW MONDAY at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/e6rdJJ5riH
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2017
– Shawn Miichaels teased that he may be appearing at on the NXT tour this weekend. Michaels responded to a post from Bobby Roode promoting the events, as you can see below:
I think I'm gonna come along for that one!!! @WWENXT on the road!! #NXTMilwaukee #NXTGreenBay #NXTMinneapolis https://t.co/49aAdZqGvq
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 25, 2017