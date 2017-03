– Mick Foley posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his ‘firing’ from Raw…

Thanks for all the kind words. I leave #RAW knowing that I really tried to make a difference. pic.twitter.com/HNcg2gyqyl — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 21, 2017

– Here is the Mae Young video that was aired on Raw last night for women’s history month …