– WWE has released a new tribute video for Martin Luther King Jr:

– Carmella’s opponent on Smackdown last night, CJ Lunde, is actually independent wrestler Thunder Kitty. She has wrestled for SHIMMER and has been a part of Zero1 USA for almost a decade. She is going to be part of that promotion’s first Josei Tachi Women’s Grand Prix tournament to name the first Zero1 USA women’s champion on March 2.

– After last night’s Smackdown, Lana petitioned Mick Foley to be the associate RAW General Manager. Foley then suggested the job may be up for grabs soon. Foley needs hip surgery and while he doesn’t have health insurance at the moment, he is expected to be out for months when he has it.

I hate to admit it but #SDLive is a great show. Maybe @RealMickFoley should make me associate GM to help make #Raw better ! ? 😎just saying👠 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 11, 2017