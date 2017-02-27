wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Recalls “Retirement” Match, Natalya Congratulates Beth Phoenix

February 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Natalya took to Twitter to congratulate Beth Pheonix on her WWE Hall of Fame induction reveal, posting:

– Mick Foley went to Facebook and talked about the anniversary of what was meant to be his retirement match at No Way Out 2000 on the seventeenth anniversary of the match:

article topics :

Beth Phoenix, Mick Foley, Natalya, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading