WWE News: Mick Foley Recalls “Retirement” Match, Natalya Congratulates Beth Phoenix
February 27, 2017
– Natalya took to Twitter to congratulate Beth Pheonix on her WWE Hall of Fame induction reveal, posting:
Congratulations @TheBethPhoenix! This is really happening!!!! … ❤️ #WWEHOF2017 pic.twitter.com/RVKlmUqLxE
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 27, 2017
– Mick Foley went to Facebook and talked about the anniversary of what was meant to be his retirement match at No Way Out 2000 on the seventeenth anniversary of the match: