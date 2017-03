– Cesaro posted the following, revealing that he will be included in the upcoming Tapout 2017 campaign…

Warming up for my @Tapout Spring 2017 collection photo shoot pic.twitter.com/imHq4RMXNK — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) March 7, 2017

– Mick Foley posted the following to his official Facebook page remembering wrestler Tom Jones who recently passed away…