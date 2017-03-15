wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Shares Chokeslam Trailer, Dane Brooke Plays up Split With Charlotte

March 15, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Dana Brooke posted the following on Twitter, continuing to play up her on screen split with Charlotte…

– Mick Foley posted the trailer for an upcoming film he’s appearing in called Chokeslam. In the post, he praises his co-star Monica Hall (HBO’s Silicon Valley) and also teases a huge podcast appearance this week with Chris Jericho…

