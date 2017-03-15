– Dana Brooke posted the following on Twitter, continuing to play up her on screen split with Charlotte…

It's ONLY the start!! A life lesson was learned & a point that Needs 2 be addressed NEVER LET SOMEONE DEGRADE YOU ! #playtimeisover https://t.co/VYXGsxCzzP — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) March 15, 2017

– Mick Foley posted the trailer for an upcoming film he’s appearing in called Chokeslam. In the post, he praises his co-star Monica Hall (HBO’s Silicon Valley) and also teases a huge podcast appearance this week with Chris Jericho…