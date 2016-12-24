wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Shows Off His Christmas Room, Randy Orton Enjoys Cookies During Street Fight Clip
December 24, 2016 | Posted by
– WWE has released a clip from Smackdown in November 2011, featuring Randy Orton vs. David Otunga in a Miracle on 34th Street match. The clip shows Orton taking a break during the match to eat some holiday cookies.
– WWE has released a Holy Foley clip, where Mick Foley offers a look at the special Christmas room in his house. You can check out the video below.