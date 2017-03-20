wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Thanks WWE Universe, Mae Young Honored For Women’s History Month
March 20, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE aired the following video for Women’s History Month honoring Mae Young:
WWE continues to celebrate #WomensHistoryMonth as we remember the late, great @WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young! #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/AVPOcvpuzJ
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2017
– Mick Foley took to Twitter to thank to the WWE Universe after being “fired” by Stephanie McMahon on Raw:
Thank you @WWEUniverse for the privilege of being part of your Monday nights. #RawBrooklyn
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 21, 2017