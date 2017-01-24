– WWE has announced that Renee Young will interview Mickie James on tonight’s Smackdown about her return and attack of Becky Lynch last week. The segment joins the previously-announced line-up of:

* Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto

* AJ Styles calls out John Cena

-Renee Young interviews Mickie James

– WWE’s stock closed at $19.52, up $0.24 (1.24%) from the previous close.

– Here is this week’s Top 10 Raw Moments video: