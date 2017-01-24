wrestling / News
WWE News: Mickie James Segment Set For Smackdown, Top 10 Raw Moments, Stock Up
January 24, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that Renee Young will interview Mickie James on tonight’s Smackdown about her return and attack of Becky Lynch last week. The segment joins the previously-announced line-up of:
* Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto
* AJ Styles calls out John Cena
– WWE’s stock closed at $19.52, up $0.24 (1.24%) from the previous close.
– Here is this week’s Top 10 Raw Moments video: