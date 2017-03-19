– Pro Wrestling Parties has announced that they’re teaming up with the Superkick Foundation for an interactive online party during WrestleMania 33. The event, “PartyMania,” will include Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis along with Callihan, Matt Riddle, Eddie Kingston, Dave & Jake Crist, Michael Elgin, Curt Stallion and more to be announced. The stream will feature an interactive video chat and viewers can donate for special options like chat privileges, special requests from the wrestlers in attendance and more.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Superkick Foundation, who provide support for the professional wrestling industry. There will also be giveaways including a Playstation 4 and signed merchandise from talent at the event. You can find out more here.

– Here is the latest episode of WWE Fury, featuring thirteen painful landings: