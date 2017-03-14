– On Smackdown, Baron Corbin issued a challenge to Dean Ambrose for WrestleMania 33. Ambrose was not there to answer the challenge as he was selling the forklift attack from last week.

– As of this writing, 64% of fans on Twitter gave tonight’s SmackDown a thumbs up with 4,571 votes:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of #SDLive? — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017

– Here is this week’s Smackdown fallout, featuring Miz and Maryse going on a tear about their match John Cena and Nikki Bella for WrestleMania 33 being made by Daniel Bryan. Miz said that they’re being truthful when they talk about what their opponents have done to them: