WWE News: Miz & Maryse in New Snickers Commercial, Charlotte With Stephanie & Linda McMahon in Washington, DC
March 22, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is Charlotte, taking a photo with Stephanie & Linda McMahon at the 35th annual USO Metro DC awards dinner in Washington, DC last night…
Proud to be at @USOMetroDC 35th Annual Awards Dinner honoring the Force behind the Forces #BeTheForce pic.twitter.com/zuLWGdnINZ
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 22, 2017
– Here is a new Snickers commercial, featuring The Miz and Maryse. Snickers is once again a presenting sponsor for WrestleMania 33.