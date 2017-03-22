– Here is Charlotte, taking a photo with Stephanie & Linda McMahon at the 35th annual USO Metro DC awards dinner in Washington, DC last night…

Proud to be at @USOMetroDC 35th Annual Awards Dinner honoring the Force behind the Forces #BeTheForce pic.twitter.com/zuLWGdnINZ — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 22, 2017

– Here is a new Snickers commercial, featuring The Miz and Maryse. Snickers is once again a presenting sponsor for WrestleMania 33.