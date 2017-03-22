wrestling / News

WWE News: Miz & Maryse in New Snickers Commercial, Charlotte With Stephanie & Linda McMahon in Washington, DC

March 22, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is Charlotte, taking a photo with Stephanie & Linda McMahon at the 35th annual USO Metro DC awards dinner in Washington, DC last night…

– Here is a new Snickers commercial, featuring The Miz and Maryse. Snickers is once again a presenting sponsor for WrestleMania 33.

article topics :

Charlotte, Maryse, Miz, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading