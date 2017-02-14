– Miz & Maryse posted the following video for Valentine’s day, I hope those crazy kids make it…

– Yesterday’s episode of WWE Raw ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. The show had 156,000 interactions with 33,000 unique authors on Twitter; this is up from last week’s show, which drew 115,000 Twitter interactions with 26,000 unique authors. The show also had 302,000 Facebook interactions with 195,000 unique authors; this is up from last week’s show, which drew 252,000 interactions with 165,000 unique authors on Facebook. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– Here is Dolph Ziggler sharing some relationship advice and answering fan questions in a LIVE Valentine’s Day Q&A sponsored by Cricket Wireless…