– WWE has posted the following message to Ivan Putski, wishing the Hall of Famer a happy 76th birthday:

More birthday wishes go out to today to #PolishPower… #WWE Hall of Famer #IvanPutski! A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:09am PST

– Speaking of birthdays, we previously noted that Maryse turned 34 today. The Miz posted a message to his wife on Instagram.

Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @marysemizanin words can't describe how happy you have made me. I will never forget first seeing you at the 2006 Diva Search and thinking if only I can find a girl like that. Can't believe I did and it was you. Everyday has been a new adventure and I can't wait to have many more. I love you. Happy birthday 😘😘😘 A photo posted by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:03am PST

– WWE has made The Miz’s “Participation Award available for download and printing in a PDF file so you can give them out. You can find them here.