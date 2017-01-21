wrestling / News

WWE News: Miz Participation Awards Available For Fans, Miz Wishes Maryse Happy Birthday, Ivan Putski Celebrates Birthday

January 21, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has posted the following message to Ivan Putski, wishing the Hall of Famer a happy 76th birthday:

More birthday wishes go out to today to #PolishPower… #WWE Hall of Famer #IvanPutski!

– Speaking of birthdays, we previously noted that Maryse turned 34 today. The Miz posted a message to his wife on Instagram.

– WWE has made The Miz’s “Participation Award available for download and printing in a PDF file so you can give them out. You can find them here.

