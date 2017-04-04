wrestling / News

WWE News: Miz Warns Daniel Bryan Not to Break Up the ‘It’ Couple, Pic of Kalisto’s WM Mask

April 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following video of The Miz warning Daniel Bryan not to break up the “it” couple in the Superstar Shakeup:

– Jason Baker shared a pic of the mask that he, Jason Adams and special effects legend Tom Savini (Friday the 13th, Dawn of the Dead) created for Kalisto’s WrestleMania appearance in the Andre the Giant Memorial battle Royal:

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, Kalisto, Smackdown, The Miz, Tom Savini, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading