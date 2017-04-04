wrestling / News
WWE News: Miz Warns Daniel Bryan Not to Break Up the ‘It’ Couple, Pic of Kalisto’s WM Mask
– WWE posted the following video of The Miz warning Daniel Bryan not to break up the “it” couple in the Superstar Shakeup:
– Jason Baker shared a pic of the mask that he, Jason Adams and special effects legend Tom Savini (Friday the 13th, Dawn of the Dead) created for Kalisto’s WrestleMania appearance in the Andre the Giant Memorial battle Royal:
The mask that myself, @THETomSavini and @jasonadams4spfx created for @WWE superstar @KalistoWWE for @WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/PUT6gxKDEH
— Jason Baker (@theothercartman) April 4, 2017