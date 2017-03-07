wrestling / News
WWE News: Mojo Rawley Enters Andre the Giant Battle Royale, Aries Explains Neville Attack, SD Twitter Poll
– Mojo Rawley announced his entry into the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale at WrestleMania 33 on Smackdown, as you can see below:
– WWE posted video of Austin Aries’ segment from 205 Live, which you can see below. Aries discussed his Raw attack against Neville and said he wanted to make a statement. Aries said that Neville was King of the Cruiserweights until he arrived:
– As you can see below, 73% of fans on Twitter gave tonight’s WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with 2,725 votes:
