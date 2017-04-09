wrestling / News

WWE News: Mojo Rawley Parties in Vegas, Latest Z! True Comeback Story

April 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is the latest episode of Zack Ryder’s Z! True Comeback Story. Ryder looks back at WrestleMania week and called out David Otunga for tagging him in some Instagram posts of workout photos. Ryder said he took a shot at Otunga on last week’s episode, but it was edited out. Ryder then plays the footage in which he says that if Otunga could make the cover of Muscle & Fitness, he could:

– Mojo Rawley posted the following pic to Instagram of him and Rob Gronkowski were at the Encore Beach Club today in Las Vegas a bachelor party:

#SquadGoals #NuffSaid @mikeluehrsen @gronk @3lau @tmcarnrite @waldronjohn @Chix

A post shared by Dean Muhtadi (@mojorawleywwe) on

