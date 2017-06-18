wrestling / News
WWE News: Money in the Bank Attendance, Heyman Comments on Mike & Maria Debut
– WWE announced during Money in the Bank that 15,392 fans were in attendance for the PPV in the Scottrade Arena.
– Paul Heyman posted the following to Twitter commenting on Mike and Maria Kanellis’ debut:
Congratulations 2 @MariaLKanellis n @RealMikeBennett for her return and his @WWE debut. Can't speak highly enough ..pic.twitter.com/EoMFvbRvKo
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2017