wrestling / News

WWE News: Money in the Bank Attendance, Heyman Comments on Mike & Maria Debut

June 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE announced during Money in the Bank that 15,392 fans were in attendance for the PPV in the Scottrade Arena.

– Paul Heyman posted the following to Twitter commenting on Mike and Maria Kanellis’ debut:

article topics :

Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, Paul Heyman, WWE, WWE Money in the Bank, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading