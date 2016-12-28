– WZ reports that the pre-sale for Money in the Bank is currently ongoing via Ticketmaster. The pre-sale code is MITB. The event will take place on June 18th in St. Louis.

– WWE’s latest poll asks which Superstar 2016 was “The Year Of.” The results are currently:

AJ Styles: 57%

Goldberg: 11%

The New Day: 9%

Sasha Banks: 5%

Charlotte: 4%

James Ellsworth: 4%

Kevin Owens: 3%

Alexa Bliss: 2%

Becky Lynch: 2%

Braun Strowman: 2%

The Miz: 2%