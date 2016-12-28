wrestling / News
WWE News: Money in the Bank Pre-Sale Ongoing, Who Had 2016’s Best Year?
– WZ reports that the pre-sale for Money in the Bank is currently ongoing via Ticketmaster. The pre-sale code is MITB. The event will take place on June 18th in St. Louis.
– WWE’s latest poll asks which Superstar 2016 was “The Year Of.” The results are currently:
AJ Styles: 57%
Goldberg: 11%
The New Day: 9%
Sasha Banks: 5%
Charlotte: 4%
James Ellsworth: 4%
Kevin Owens: 3%
Alexa Bliss: 2%
Becky Lynch: 2%
Braun Strowman: 2%
The Miz: 2%