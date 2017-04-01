– Some of the other former stars in attendance last night’s WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony included Rob Van Dam, Jimmy Garvin, Terri Runnells, Stevie Ray, Jimmy Garvin, Bruno Sammartino, Magnus and Thea Trinidad.

– The ceremony last night reportedly had a lot of empty this. This was partly due to ticket resellers being unable to sell tickets for those seats.

– Below are some more backstage videos from last night’s WWE Hall of Fame event. The clips include Bayley reuniting with Carmella, and another clip shows Nikki Bella and John Cena having a romantic moment backstage.

Credit: PWInsider