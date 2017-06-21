– WWE Network News reports that the first two years of WWE’s ECW brand is coming to the WWE Network this month. There’s no confirmation on when the episodes will be released, though some episodes are already in the system.

– According to Wrestling DVD Network, the Fight Owens Fight: the Kevin Owens Story DVD set will include clips from Combat Zone Wrestling, Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. This is in addition to the already-reported International Wrestling Syndicate content. The set releases on July 4th.

– The New Day’s book The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It will release on October 31st.