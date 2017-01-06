wrestling / News

WWE News: More Holy Foley Coming Soon, Rock Reacts to Flashblack Clip From Attitude Era

January 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Holy Foley

– The Rock took to Twitter to react to a flashback clip from WWE of Mick Foley’s famous win over him to claim his first WWE Championship eighteen years ago today:

– Noelle Foley posted a picture to Instagram revealing that more episodes of Holy Foley will be premiering soon on the WWE Network:

