wrestling / News
WWE News: More Holy Foley Coming Soon, Rock Reacts to Flashblack Clip From Attitude Era
– The Rock took to Twitter to react to a flashback clip from WWE of Mick Foley’s famous win over him to claim his first WWE Championship eighteen years ago today:
On this day in 1999, 600,000+ viewers switched from #WCWNitro to #RAW to see @RealMickFoley defeat @TheRock for the @WWE Championship! pic.twitter.com/7vGgEQ80Vg
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
Before @WWE grew to a publicly traded company, we were intense and RAW was oddly, intimate. Crowd explosions on another level.🔥🔥🔥
Fun times. https://t.co/L7kpStC8sE
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 6, 2017
@KimBhasin Luv'd it bud! Very unique/crazy time for me as the company flew under the traditional press radar. Fun shit I got away w saying 😂
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 6, 2017
– Noelle Foley posted a picture to Instagram revealing that more episodes of Holy Foley will be premiering soon on the WWE Network: