– According to wrestlinginc.com, Kurt Angle is currently scheduled for the post WrestleMania Raw & Smackdown. It was reported yesterday that Angle is planned to appear on the post-WrestleMania 33 episode of Raw.

– Here is video of Daniel Bryan commenting on Randy Orton setting fire to The Wyatt Family compound and turning on WWE Champion Bray Wyatt last night on Talking Smack…