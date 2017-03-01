wrestling / News
WWE News: More on Angle’s Post WM 33 WWE Plans, Bryan Comments on Orton Burning Down The Wyatt Compound
– According to wrestlinginc.com, Kurt Angle is currently scheduled for the post WrestleMania Raw & Smackdown. It was reported yesterday that Angle is planned to appear on the post-WrestleMania 33 episode of Raw.
– Here is video of Daniel Bryan commenting on Randy Orton setting fire to The Wyatt Family compound and turning on WWE Champion Bray Wyatt last night on Talking Smack…
#TalkingSmack hosts @ReneeYoungWWE & @WWEDanielBryan discuss @RandyOrton's actions against @WWEBrayWyatt on #SDLive. pic.twitter.com/UXRf7NiXIL
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017