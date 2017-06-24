wrestling / News
WWE News: More Photos of Fabian Aichner’s NXT Debut, Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg WrestleMania 20 Clip
June 24, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE released a Network clip for Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg from their match at WrestleMania 20 in 2004. You can check out the clip below.
– Below are some more photos posted on social media of the debut of WWE Cruiserweight Classic performer Fabian Aichner making his NXT live event debut last night in Cocoa, Florida. Aichner lost in a match to Adrian Jaoude.
#NXTCocoa @FabianAichner90 in NXT pic.twitter.com/b8OSwCBpxo
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 23, 2017
#NXTCocoa The powerful @adrianjaoude pic.twitter.com/EJzlonrrXr
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 23, 2017