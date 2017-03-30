– Mojo Rawley posted the following on Twitter showing off his preparation for WrestleMania, where he is participating in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal:

W/ my GM @WWEDanielBryan working to bring home the Trophy for the #BlueTeam. 60 inch box jump fresh off the flight. I'm winning the #Andre. pic.twitter.com/zliPnURy2o — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) March 30, 2017

– The WWE Instagram account, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon posted more photos of the Ric Flair statue that was unveiled at WrestleMania 33 Axxess:

The man who inspired my husband to become @TripleH, the one and only, a true legend & Hall of Famer, the incomparable @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/CzYEtaz0X6 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 31, 2017