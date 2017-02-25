wrestling / News
WWE News: More Superstars Wish Ric Flair Happy Birthday, Triple H vs. Dean Ambrose Video From Roadblock, Ric Flair’s Wildest Outbursts
– Other WWE Superstars are wishing Hall of Famer Ric Flair a happy birthday, including his daughter Charlotte, and James Ellsworth. You can check out their tweets below.
Happy Birthday to my parent-in-crime @RicFlairNatrBoy love you as big as the sky dad ❤💜 -winky pic.twitter.com/oM9KYmQkS9
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 25, 2017
Happy birthday to The champ @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/ZwCHzDUgxN
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) February 25, 2017
– WWE has released a full match video from Roadblock 2016 between Dean Ambrose and Triple H. You can check out the full match below.
– In honor of Flair’s birthday, WWE has released a video of Ric Flair’s wildest outbursts, which you can check out below.