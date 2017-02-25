– Other WWE Superstars are wishing Hall of Famer Ric Flair a happy birthday, including his daughter Charlotte, and James Ellsworth. You can check out their tweets below.

Happy Birthday to my parent-in-crime @RicFlairNatrBoy love you as big as the sky dad ❤💜 -winky pic.twitter.com/oM9KYmQkS9 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 25, 2017

– WWE has released a full match video from Roadblock 2016 between Dean Ambrose and Triple H. You can check out the full match below.

– In honor of Flair’s birthday, WWE has released a video of Ric Flair’s wildest outbursts, which you can check out below.