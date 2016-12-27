– According to Wrestling Observer Radio (via wrestlinginc.com), Monday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City was not sold out, but did draw a strong crowd.

– Kofi Kingston posted the following on Twitter, noting that he had his had faith in humanity restored this week after people returned a lost wallet and laptop to him…

Big thank you to the kids that found my wallet at a gas station & gave it to a fellow WWE superstar to return to me. God bless the Chirren! — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) December 27, 2016

ALSO my wife left her laptop on a plane (I left her laptop on a plane) last week. Someone returned that too! Humans are awesome… — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) December 27, 2016

– Here are Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, sharing a look at their Christmas morning….



