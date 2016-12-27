wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Doesn’t Sell Out MSG, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Share a Look at Their Christmas, Kofi Kingston Has Faith in Humanity Restored

December 27, 2016 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– According to Wrestling Observer Radio (via wrestlinginc.com), Monday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City was not sold out, but did draw a strong crowd.

– Kofi Kingston posted the following on Twitter, noting that he had his had faith in humanity restored this week after people returned a lost wallet and laptop to him…

– Here are Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, sharing a look at their Christmas morning….


