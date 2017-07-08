– WWE announced at last night’s house show at MSG that the promotion will return to the arena for a Raw live event on Tuesday, December 26. Fans can take part in the ticket pre-sale using the code, “HOLIDAY”.

– Sports Illustrated Now recently interviewed WWE Superstar Finn Balor, who talked about when The Demon King will make a comeback. Balor hinted at The Demon King making a comeback in the “near future.”