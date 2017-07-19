wrestling / News

WWE News: Mustafa Ali Comments on 205 Live Win, Sasha Banks at Australia Zoo, Battleground Poll

July 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s latest poll asks if the Punjabi Prison will benefit Randy Orton or Jinder Mahal more at Battleground. As of now the results are:

Randy Orton. The Viper is far more experienced in hellacious cage matches similar to the Punjabi Prison Match: 73%
Jinder Mahal. After all, the Punjabi Prison was made infamous in The Modern Day Maharaja’s homeland: 27%

– Mustafa Ali posted to Twitter after a feud-ending win over Drew Gulak on 205 Live last night:

– WWE posted the following video of Sasha Banks touring the Royal Melbourne Zoological Gardens last week during her promotional tour of Australia & New Zealand:

