– WWE’s latest poll asks if the Punjabi Prison will benefit Randy Orton or Jinder Mahal more at Battleground. As of now the results are:

Randy Orton. The Viper is far more experienced in hellacious cage matches similar to the Punjabi Prison Match: 73%

Jinder Mahal. After all, the Punjabi Prison was made infamous in The Modern Day Maharaja’s homeland: 27%

– Mustafa Ali posted to Twitter after a feud-ending win over Drew Gulak on 205 Live last night:

That match was for anyone that ever felt like they got bullied into being somebody they don't want to be. Fight back. Be you. @WWE205Live — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) July 19, 2017

– WWE posted the following video of Sasha Banks touring the Royal Melbourne Zoological Gardens last week during her promotional tour of Australia & New Zealand: