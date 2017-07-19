wrestling / News
WWE News: Mustafa Ali Comments on 205 Live Win, Sasha Banks at Australia Zoo, Battleground Poll
– WWE’s latest poll asks if the Punjabi Prison will benefit Randy Orton or Jinder Mahal more at Battleground. As of now the results are:
Randy Orton. The Viper is far more experienced in hellacious cage matches similar to the Punjabi Prison Match: 73%
Jinder Mahal. After all, the Punjabi Prison was made infamous in The Modern Day Maharaja’s homeland: 27%
– Mustafa Ali posted to Twitter after a feud-ending win over Drew Gulak on 205 Live last night:
That match was for anyone that ever felt like they got bullied into being somebody they don't want to be. Fight back. Be you. @WWE205Live
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) July 19, 2017
Hey @DrewGulak …new buttons? @WWE205Live pic.twitter.com/uXAFzoC3px
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) July 19, 2017
– WWE posted the following video of Sasha Banks touring the Royal Melbourne Zoological Gardens last week during her promotional tour of Australia & New Zealand: