WWE News: Nakamura Faces Ziggler After Smackdown Ends, AJ Styles Says He’ll Take Owens’ Title
April 11, 2017 | Posted by
– Wrestling Inc reports that Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler in a match following tonight’s Smackdown.
– AJ Styles took to Twitter to comment on his becoming the new #1 contender to the WWE United States Championship, welcoming Kevin Owens to Smackdown and promising to take the championship from either him or Chris Jericho depending on who wins at Payback:
Thanks for bringing the #USTitle to #SDLive Kevin…I look forward to taking it from you. #Phenomenal #SDLive
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 12, 2017