WWE News: Nakamura Faces Ziggler After Smackdown Ends, AJ Styles Says He’ll Take Owens’ Title

April 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Wrestling Inc reports that Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler in a match following tonight’s Smackdown.

– AJ Styles took to Twitter to comment on his becoming the new #1 contender to the WWE United States Championship, welcoming Kevin Owens to Smackdown and promising to take the championship from either him or Chris Jericho depending on who wins at Payback:

AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

