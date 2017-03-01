wrestling / News

WWE News: Nakamura Returning Next Week on NXT, NXT Title Match Announced, Patrick Clark Highlight Video

March 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– On this week’s episode of NXT, it was announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will make his return next week. Nakamura will face TJ Perkins on the episode.

– William Regal also announced this week that Bobby Roode will face Kassius Ohno in an NXT Championship match on the March 15th episode in two weeks.

– Patrick Clark debuted his new “Patrick Clark Experience” gimmick on tonight’s show, beating Sean Maluta. Highlights from the match are below:

