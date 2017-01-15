wrestling / News

WWE News: Naomi Back in Action, Stephanie McMahon Congratulations Tyler Bate

January 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Naomi

– Noami was back in action for the first time since November at WWE’s house show in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday. She has been out due to an ankle injury.

– Stephanie McMahon congratulated the new WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate on Twitter, posting:

