WWE News: Naomi Back in Action, Stephanie McMahon Congratulations Tyler Bate
January 15, 2017 | Posted by
– Noami was back in action for the first time since November at WWE’s house show in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday. She has been out due to an ankle injury.
– Stephanie McMahon congratulated the new WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate on Twitter, posting:
Congratulations to all the UK competitors, the fans who made #WWEUKCT possible & @Tyler_Bate on becoming the 1st ever #WWEUKChampion! https://t.co/J3zX0XMDTX
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 15, 2017