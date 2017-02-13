wrestling / News

WWE News: Naomi Celebrates Win & Does Photo Shoot, Triple H Comments on Wyatt’s Win, Twitter Poll on EC

February 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has released videos of Naomi celebrating her title win with husband Jimmy Uso and doing her first photo shoot as champion:

– Triple H posted to Twitter commenting on Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship win:

– In WWE’s Twitter poll, 64% of fans gave the Elimination Chamber a “Thumbs Up” with over 5,100 votes:

