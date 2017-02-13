wrestling / News
WWE News: Naomi Celebrates Win & Does Photo Shoot, Triple H Comments on Wyatt’s Win, Twitter Poll on EC
– WWE has released videos of Naomi celebrating her title win with husband Jimmy Uso and doing her first photo shoot as champion:
– Triple H posted to Twitter commenting on Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship win:
A man of his own creation.
He followed his own path..
..to the @WWE Championship.
Congratulations to @WWEBrayWyatt. #WWEChamber #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/r8Fagu5drR
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2017
– In WWE’s Twitter poll, 64% of fans gave the Elimination Chamber a “Thumbs Up” with over 5,100 votes:
Did you enjoy tonight's Elimination Chamber?
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2017