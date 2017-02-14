– Naomi revealed tonight on Smackdown that she suffered an injury during her match with Alexa Bliss at Elimination Chamber on Sunday. Naomi didn’t provide details on the injury but said she didn’t notice it until she returned to her room later after the event. Bliss appeared and said she was giving Naomi a week to either give her a rematch or forfeit the championship.

– Here is video of Finn Balor doing rehab at Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama: