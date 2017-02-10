wrestling / News
WWE News: Naomi Gets New Shirt, Xavier Woods Plays Resident Evil: Biohazard
February 10, 2017 | Posted by
– Naomi noted on Twitter that she has a new T-shirt available just in time for her match against Alexa Bliss at Elimination Chamber, posting:
#GlowMob it's here! New Naomi shirts 🤗you're guaranteed to #feeltheglow in these @WWEShop pic.twitter.com/mJm6PaAWRu
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 10, 2017
– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown video, with Xavier Woods playing Resident Evil: Biohazard: