wrestling / News

WWE News: Naomi Gives Injury Update, Miz & Maryse Attack John Cena and Nikki Bella

March 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Naomi gave an update on the status of her knee injury today. You can see the former Smackdown Women’s Champion’s response on Twitter, where she said she’s still rehabbing her knee and has a chance of being able to make WrestleMania:

– WWE posted the following video of Miz and Maryse attacking John Cena and Nikki Bella after the latter duo’s match against Carmella and James Ellsworth:

article topics :

John Cena, Maryse, Naomi, Nikki Bella, Smackdown, The Miz, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading