– Naomi gave an update on the status of her knee injury today. You can see the former Smackdown Women’s Champion’s response on Twitter, where she said she’s still rehabbing her knee and has a chance of being able to make WrestleMania:

Yes doing a lot better but I'm still going to rehab weekly knee still isn't at 💯 but I still have time to try & make mania I'm not giving up https://t.co/uCqd7Yxu8K — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 8, 2017

– WWE posted the following video of Miz and Maryse attacking John Cena and Nikki Bella after the latter duo’s match against Carmella and James Ellsworth: